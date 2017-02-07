Graffiti can't be removed from murals along Cherry Creek Trail

DENVER - Removing the graffiti from murals along the Cherry Creek trail won't be as easy as we'd hoped.

When we first told you they'd been hit by taggers last week, the city had said the murals - one near Lincoln and one near 12th Avenue - could be restored.

Previous: Graffiti just ruined a beautiful mural along Cherry Creek Trail

The murals didn't have protective coating, though, so now, the artists will have to come back to restore their work themselves. That could take weeks or months.

Denver in the process of making insurance claims.

