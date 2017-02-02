Graffiti just ruined a beautiful mural on Cherry Creek Trail

DENVER - This is a friendly public service announcement to not be a punk.

Don't ruin public art with spray paint.

Let art be art.

Next viewer Jennifer Larsen originally pointed this out to us, and said "I was saddened to see the tagging on two beautiful murals on the Cherry Creek bike path this morning... I love and value the public art throughout the city. I don't know what can be done."

This graffiti is on the Cherry Creek Trail bike path, right below Broadway close to downtown Denver.

The good thing is, there are now signs up on the graffiti that say the city is aware of it, and that they're going to work to restore the murals in the coming weeks.

We blurred out the graffiti tags because we're not your PR agency, taggers.

