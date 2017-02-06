Grand Mesa mountain range gets 138 inches of snow in one month

Maasive snow fall in Grand Mesa mountain range. Courtesy: Luke Dobbs/Mesa Lakes Lodge

GRAND MESA - Talk about being buried under several feet of snow.

Our 9NEWS weather team put together the snow total estimates for the month of January.

The Grand Mesa mountain range had an estimated 138 inches of snow. For the record, 138 inches is more than 11 feet.

Luke Dobbs, a professional Colorado guide who works at Mesa Lakes Lodge, says on average their area only gets about 50 to 80 inches of snow in January.

“January is pretty slow. It doesn't really pick back up until end of February/March when we start getting our good Spring snow,” Dobbs said.

Not this year.

“We have a total of 115.2 inches of fluffy powder that's fallen in January alone,” he said.

They've seen nearly 10 feet of snow in a month that normally only gets about 4 to 7 feet.

“It's kind of hard to keep up with shoveling out the driveways,” Dobbs said. “You go out and dig out a trench to a cabin that's about 6 to 8 feet deep, then you're right back the next day digging it out again."

According to Dobbs, that area of the Grand Mesa gets about 420 inches a year.

He believes they will get well over that this year.

“If we get our Spring snow like we usually get, we're going to be probably well above the average,” he said. “We're expecting anywhere from 450 to 500 inches of snow this year.”

