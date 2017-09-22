Guess: Where do most Denver transplants come from?

Go back where you came from.

It's a rallying cry for Denver natives who are tired of all of the ~transplants~ from other cities, in other states, moving here and ruining the Mile High.

Tonight on Next with Kyle Clark, we're checking out census data gathered between 2011 and 2015.

Vote in our poll. Where do you think Most Denver transplants are coming from?

