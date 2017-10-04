Gun control: Where Colorado's Congressional delegation stands

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2013 Getty Images)

Many people have asked Next to check in with our representatives in Colorado, to see what their perspectives are on the gun debate.

We reached out to the Colorado Congressional delegation with the same questions, to find out which legislative options are available to stop mass shootings in the future, and which options the members of our delegation support.

We'll compile answers as they come in here:

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D):

Do you support the recently drafted bill to ban bump stocks and any other devices that modify semi-automatic weapons? Yes

Do you support universal background checks, including at gun shows? Yes

Do you support a ban on assault weapons? Yes

Do you support a limit on ammunition purchases? No, but I do support HR142, Stop Online Ammunition Sales Act of 2013, introduced in the 113th Congress.



Rep. Ken Buck (R):

“I am horrified at the loss of life and serious injuries caused by a deranged individual in Las Vegas. I believe we should treat the second amendment like any other constitutional right and hesitate long and hard before we infringe on an individual’s right to bear arms. We should do a better job of identifying individuals with mental illnesses, offer them treatment, and keep them away from dangerous weapons that they can use to hurt themselves or others.”

Do you support the recently drafted bill to ban bump stocks and any other devices that modify semi-automatic weapons? I haven’t had the chance to review this legislation and I do not know what is included in the phrase “any other devices that modify semi-automatic weapons.”

Do you support universal background checks, including at gun shows? I believe Colorado law has sufficiently addressed this issue.

Do you support a ban on assault weapons? I don’t support a ban on semi-automatic weapons.

Do you support a limit on ammunition purchases? No.



Rep. Jared Polis (D):

“I am sickened by the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and am praying for the victims and all those affected. In Colorado, we are all too familiar with the pain caused by mass shootings. The need for action to stem the tide of these senseless, horrific deaths and injuries couldn’t be any clearer, and for years I have called for action. I am a strong supporter of personal freedom and believe that we can protect our freedom and reduce violence,” said Polis.

Do you support the recently drafted bill to ban bump stocks and any other devices that modify semi-automatic weapons? I support the concept of banning bump stocks and devices that turn firearms into illegal automatic weapons. We are still analyzing the details of the specific legislation.

Do you support universal background checks, including at gun shows? Yes. Universal background checks are common sense. I have cosponsored the bipartisan Public Safety and Second Amendment Rights Protection Act, which would require universal background checks for firearm purchases. After the Columbine shooting, Coloradans chose to close the gun-show loophole in our state, and we should be an example for the nation.

Do you support a ban on assault weapons? I support the 1986 law which provides extremely strong restrictions on automatic weapons such as machine guns. It is time we update this law for the 21st century. I know that we can save lives, protect our freedom, and support our sportsmen and hunters.

Do you support a limit on ammunition purchases? While I would be willing to look at any proposals and assess their practicality and feasibility, it's useless without first instituting universal background checks. Even a single bullet in the wrong hands can lead to tragedy.



Sen. Michael Bennet (D) Answers from spokesperson:

Do you support the recently drafted bill to ban bump stocks and any other devices that modify semi-automatic weapons? Senator Bennet is a cosponsor of the Automatic Gun Fire Prevention Act, banning the sale of accessories that would accelerate the rate of fire on semi-automatic rifles and turn them into fully-automatic weapons, which are currently prohibited under federal law.

Do you support universal background checks, including at gun shows? Yes, Senator Bennet supports, and has voted for, legislation that would require universal background checks, just like we have in Colorado.

Do you support a ban on assault weapons? Senator Bennet would consider an assault weapons ban that removes military-style weapons from the streets without restricting certain firearms for hunting and sport.

Do you support a limit on ammunition purchases? No



Rep. Diana DeGette (D):

Do you support the recently drafted bill to ban bump stocks and any other devices that modify semi-automatic weapons? Yes, I am an original cosponsor of a bill that will be introduced later today, the Automatic Gunfire Prevention Act, to ban bump stocks and other devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic weapons. I am compelled to help spearhead this legislation because the simple measures created through this bill could dramatically improve gun safety.

Do you support universal background checks, including at gun shows? Yes, I have consistently cosponsored legislation like the Public Safety and Second Amendment Rights Protection Act, which would improve the background check system and close the gun show loophole. Safety and second amendment rights don’t have to be a compromise, and employing this safeguard is a good example.

Do you support a ban on assault weapons? Yes, I have cosponsored legislation to reinstate the assault weapons ban in every Congress since it expired in 2004. Too many Americans are dying at the hands of these military-grade weapons being operated by civilians. This isn’t right, which is why I continue to push for this ban year after year.

Do you support a limit on ammunition purchases? Yes, I have consistently supported legislation that would ban online ammunition purchases and require reporting for large ammunition purchases. The perpetrator of the tragic Aurora theater shooting bought ammunition online, further showing the need for these reforms. I have also led legislation to ban large capacity ammunition feeding devices that can allow shooters to fire one hundred rounds or more without stopping to reload.



Rep. Mike Coffman (R):

He did not respond to the individual question we asked, but gave this statement:

"In the coming days we should be able to know enough about this horrific incident to put the pieces together to see why and how this tragedy developed, and what practical steps can be taken to help prevent such a horrific incident from occurring again."

