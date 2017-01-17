GUNNISON COUNTY, COLO. - Most of us don't get to complain about the snow and ice, but Gunnison gets to complain about the snow and ice.

Gunnison's airport estimated they've seen 55 to 60 inches of snow since January 3 of this year. If that estimate is correct, it's Gunnison's snowiest month on record.

A professor at Western State thinks this year tops January 1957 by a lot. That month, Gunnison got 50.2 inches of snow.

The city is using its employees, CDOT, Gunnison County crews and four or five private companies to clear snow.

They've restricted parking and had to cancel recycling services for now.



(© 2017 KUSA)