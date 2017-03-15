Happening tonight: Let's discuss 'fake news' in a time of 'alternative facts'

(Thinkstock)

KUSA - Two Coloradans at the center of “fake news” stories will talk to NEXT anchor Kyle Clark about finding the truth in a time of "alternative facts."

Jay Seaton, publisher of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, will talk about his threats to sue a state senator for defamation after the senator described the paper as “fake news”.Sen. Ray Scott, a West Slope Republican, accused the Sentinel of printing “fake news” following a story about a pending bill to change the state’s public records law. Sen. Scott declined multiple invitations to take part in the interview, citing the pending lawsuit. He said he would change his mind if Seaton “swears off his lawsuit”.

Sen. Tim Neville (R-Littleton) will also talk to NEXT. He recently posted an article that that was found to be 100% false by Snopes.com.

We'll have a live, round-table discussion in Next at 6 p.m. in advance of a Facebook live discussion, hosted by 9NEWS, from 6:30-7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the local chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists and the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition as part of Sunshine Week, a nationwide effort to shed light on the access to public records across the country.

CFOIC Director Jeff Roberts says discussions about what is truth and what is “fake news” is critical.

“It’s really important to our democracy that people understand what their government is doing and they need to know facts about what their government is doing.”

Roberts says “fake news” stories make it harder for the public to know how to understand what the government is doing.

“Professional journalists do their jobs by trying to get to the truth about an issue and when it’s called ‘fake news’, it is much harder for the public to know what to believe,” Roberts said.

Also on the Facebook panel at 6:30 p.m.:

Ari Armstrong, publisher of the Freedom Outlook and columnist for The Complete Colorado; Bob Steele, ethicist formerly of the Poynter Institute in Tampa Florida; Corey Hutchins, freelance writer who contributes to the Columbia Journalism Review; Linda Shapley, managing editor of The Denver Post; Luis Toro, executive director of Colorado Ethics Watch; Anastasiya Bolton, 9NEWS investigative reporter and Tony Kovaleski, investigative reporter for KMGH.

