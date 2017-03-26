Have you seen the 9NEWS Walk of Fame?

DENVER - 9NEWS hasn’t always been at Speer and Logan. If you’re new to Denver, you may not know the 9NEWS studio used to be at Bannock and 11th Avenue, where Rocky Mountain PBS currently resides.

Outside that studio is a colorful sidewalk filled with signatures and hand prints. It’s informally known as the 9NEWS Walk of Fame.

In the early days of TV, when KUSA was KBTV and an ABC affiliate rather than an NBC affiliate, many stars visited the station in Denver. Quite often they put their name in the cement outside the studio. Among the names are Charlton Heston, Linda Evans, Roy Rogers and Jack Coogan, who played Uncle Fester on the Addams Family.

The sidewalk has become part of Denver history. So much so, a columnist wrote an article on METV.com, worried about the future of the walk of fame.

Rocky Mountain PBS is planning to move out of the building and into a new studio near 20th and Lawrence. The station took part in a land swap with the Colorado State Land Board for the new facility. It is leasing the current building back from the State Land Board until the new studio is complete.

The writer for MeTV worries the studio could be demolished after RMPBS moves out, which would mean an end for the Walk of Fame.

The Colorado State Land Board did not respond to Next Thursday, so it’s unclear what the plans could be for the Bannock studio.

But, since we have close access to them, we asked 9NEWS management about the concrete blocks. Our bosses told us they are considering having them moved from the old studio to the current 9NEWS.

Rocky Mountain PBS has not set a final date to leave the facility, but it appears from previous reporting that it could be another year or two before they are ready to move out.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV