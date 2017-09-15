He spent a lifetime conditioning his body, unprepared for Alzheimer's to take his mind

Tam Stubbs

Tam Stubbs won his division in the Bolder Boulder race five times within the last decade.

Most recently, in 2012, he ran the 10K in 57 minutes and 21 seconds - at 80-years-old.

Stubbs spent his life conditioning his body, unprepared to lose his mind.

He's one of 5.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease or dementia; 69,000 out of those live in Colorado, according to Alzheimer's Association of Colorado.

Producer Cody Broadway and Steve Staeger shared Stubbs' story, in the video above. Steve couldn't help but get emotional thinking of his personal connection to dementia.

On Saturday morning, Steve will participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Denver. If you're interested in joining, details are on the website.

