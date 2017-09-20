Hearing officer will decide if organizers can continue Denver 4/20 rally

A celebrant of the Denver 420 Rally waits to light up at exactly 4:20 pm MDT at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado on April 20, 2017. The rally, held annually, is a celebration of both the legalization of cannabis and cannabis culture. Colorado is one of twenty-six U.S. states along with the District of Columbia that has legalized the use of cannabis either recreationally or medically. / AFP PHOTO / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JASON CONNOLLY, This content is subject to copyright.)

DENVER - The organizers of the 4/20 rally in downtown Denver have until Oct. 9 to submit their final arguments as to why, or why not, the group should be allowed to continue the event.

Denver banned those particular organizers from hosing the 4/20 rally for the next three years because of the trash left behind in Civic Center Park.

The organizers appealed, leading to a two-day hearing, with witnesses, that wrapped around noon on Wednesday.

The hearing officer has until Nov. 20 to make a final decision. If the losing party doesn’t like the ruling, that side can appeal to district court.

RELATED: Why a think tank in the suburbs petitioned against 4/20 rallies in Denver

RELATED: Organizers appeal decision to ban their 420 rally in Denver

According to Denver Parks and Rec, the organizers did apply for a permit to host the 4/20 rally, but the permit is on hold until the hearing officer makes a decision.

As Next has previously reported, someone else can host the 4/20 rally, even if these organizers do not.

RELATED: Denver won't stop new 4/20 rallies, just like it won't stop a celebration of 'free love'

© 2017 KUSA-TV