- What aspen trees have in common with the clone wars… 10 minutes
- Denver approves new historic district: Packard's Hill 5 minutes
- RTD wants permanent federal OK to run A and B line trains 3 hours
- Construction on the Incline is 35 percent done 2 hours
- Person wounded in Denver shooting 2 hours
- Broncos mailbag: Trevor's security, Raider hate,… 6 hours
- Disabled veteran to NFL players: 'Real men don't… 3 hours
- I love you, Colorado, but...why do people keep… 4 hours
- Flu season has arrived in Colorado 2 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 1:06 PM. MDT
- Grid
- List
-
Next
I love you, Colorado, but...why do people keep carving their initials into trees?I love you, Colorado, but...why do people keep carving their initials into trees? "If you're going to carve on a tree, make something cool and put the date on there so at least 100 years from now, if that tree is still alive, someone will have something cool to look at—instead of, you know 'Bob.'"
- Next
- 4 hours ago
-
Health
Flu season has arrived in ColoradoFlu season has arrived in Colorado It may only be September, but already, flu season is taking its toll on Colorado.
- Health
- 2 hours ago
-
Crime
'Did you really have to do this?' Docs reveal new details in Plano mass shooting'Did you really have to do this?' Docs reveal new details in Plano mass shooting Search warrants released Tuesday reveal new details into what happened when a man opened fire on a football watching party in Plano earlier this month, killing his ex-wife and seven others.
- Crime
- 6 hours ago
-
Investigations
The Drug Whisperer: How a single over-the-counter allergy pill nearly cost a man his childrenThe Drug Whisperer: How a single over-the-counter allergy pill nearly cost a man his children
- Investigations
- 2 hours ago
-
Crime
Murder suspect arrested after six-month manhuntMurder suspect arrested after six-month manhunt The man was arrested after he was spotted leaving a church that provides meals for the needy.
- Crime
- 5 hours ago
-
Crime
Man accused of shooting fireworks at deputies, lighting home on fire and killing catMan accused of shooting fireworks at deputies, lighting home on fire and killing cat The man never told deputies it was his own home, and investigators still don't know why his burglar alarm was going off.
- Crime
- 7 hours ago
-
Denver-Broncos
Broncos take a nosedive in USA TODAY's NFL power rankingsBroncos take a nosedive in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings The Denver Broncos went from No. 15 to No. 4. Oof.
- Denver-Broncos
- 6 hours ago
-
Nation-World
FBI arrests four college basketball assistants on charges of fraudFBI arrests four college basketball assistants on charges of fraud Prosecutors say they've uncovered several instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.
- Nation-World
- 52 minutes ago
-
High-School
What should be our 9Preps Game of the Week? (9/29)What should be our 9Preps Game of the Week? (9/29) It's a big week in high school football, which means another set of great nominees for the 9Preps Game of the Week!
- High-School
- 1 hour ago
-
Forecast
Denver weather forecastDenver weather forecast Sunshine for a while today and warmer highs in the 60s. Another storm on the way so isolated showers are back in the forecast tonight and Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a weekend warming and drying trend.
- Forecast
- 1 hour ago
-
Pets
Bring Andre the Giant and his brother home!Bring Andre the Giant and his brother home! They're adorable!
- Pets
- 1 hour ago
-
Health
A doctor weighs in on how to talk about eating disordersA doctor weighs in on how to talk about eating disorders Eating disorders do not discriminate.
- Health
- 1 hour ago
-
Next
Would you object to your child's marriage over politics?Would you object to your child's marriage over politics? Partisanship is so intense that 33% of Democratic parents do not want their children to marry a Republican and 49% of Republican parents would have their daughter avoid a Democrat.
- Next
- 2 hours ago
-
Next
This joint keychain is on sale for $4.20This joint keychain is on sale for $4.20 Only in Colorado...
- Next
- 3 hours ago
-
High-School
The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (September 25)The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll (September 25) The state's top two teams met on the gridiron this week for an epic rematch, so it would only make sense those programs would hold the top spots in this week's Honor Roll.
- High-School
- 3 hours ago
-
Nation-World
FBI arrests four college basketball assistants on charges of fraud
-
Nation-World
Researchers may have found way to diagnose CTE in living patients
-
Nation-Now
Saudi Arabia says it will allow women to drive for first time
-
Nation-World
Study: Wisconsin voter ID law deterred nearly 17,000 from voting
-
Nation-World
'We don't have the votes': GOP ditches latest health care effort
-
Nation-Now
Apple iOS 11 battery and outlook problems: how to fix them
-
Nation-Now
Yes, Puerto Rico is part of the United States
-
News
Iceberg 3 times the size of Manhattan breaks off Antarctica
-
Nation-Now
Donald Trump calls for NFL to create rule mandating players stand for…
-
Nation-World
Villanueva: I threw Steelers teammates under bus unintentionally by…
-
Nation-World
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
-
Nation-World
Donald Trump: 'Big progress being made' after Cowboys' pre-anthem protest
-
Nation-World
North Korean diplomat says tweet by Trump 'declared war'
-
Nation-World
Collins' opposition all but kills GOP health care drive
-
Nation-World
Bass Pro Shops closes deal to buy Cabela's
-
Nation-World
Alejandro Villanueva's Steelers merchandise becomes No. 1 seller in 24-hour span
-
News
'I got bit!' I got bit!' Copperhead snake bites woman at LongHorn Steakhouse
-
Next
Veteran uses U.S. Flag Code to defend NFL players kneeling during the…
-
Nation-World
NFL spokesman: 'This is what real locker room talk is'
-
News
Dale Earnhardt Jr. quotes JFK, says Americans have right to 'peaceful protests'
-
Local
2 mins ago 7:17 p.m.
Boulder County offers to help police Nederland due to town's officer turnover
-
The face behind the City of Denver's media services team
-
What aspen trees have in common with the clone wars
-
94-year-old travels to Colorado to see fall colors before losing sight
-
Would you be upset if your child married someone of the other party?
-
Packard's Hill is now a historic district
-
Next with Kyle Clark: Full episode (9/26/17)
-
-
Kyle's take: The double standard by DPS
-
Here's what's true about the national anthem and the NFL
-
Next
36 mins ago 6:43 p.m.
94-year-old losing her vision travels to Colorado to see fall colors one…
-
Nation-World
47 mins ago 6:32 p.m.
FBI arrests four college basketball assistants on charges of fraud
-
Pets
1 hour ago 6:06 p.m.
You can soon adopt a miniature horse
-
High-School
1 hour ago 6:02 p.m.
What should be our 9Preps Game of the Week? (9/29)
-
Report: Sean Spicer Hires Criminal Defense Attorney in Russia Probe
-
Forecast
2 hour ago 5:43 p.m.
Denver weather forecast
-
Isolated showers tonight and Wednesday
-
'This Is Us' season 2, episode 1 after show
-
Questions surround high school football game
-
Pets
2 hour ago 5:40 p.m.
Bring Andre the Giant and his brother home!
-
Soccer fans bringing passion to the game
-
Petline9: Bring Andre the Giant and his brother home!
-
Mini horses in animal cruelty case rescued
-
Game of the Week Poll (9/29/17)
-
A Heart Sensor System May Replace Passwords
-
Investigations
2 hour ago 4:58 p.m.
The Drug Whisperer: How a single over-the-counter allergy pill nearly…
-
Health
1 hour ago 5:52 p.m.
A doctor weighs in on how to talk about eating disorders
-
Local
2 hour ago 4:57 p.m.
Person wounded in Denver shooting
-
How to talk about eating disorders
-
Health
3 hour ago 4:47 p.m.
Flu season has arrived in Colorado
-
Construction on the Incline is 35 percent done