He's back! Elijah Explains... swimming!

Judging by your emails, Elijah is one of the most popular guests to appear on Next.

He's the 7-year-old expert who first came by to correct a story we ran on turtles, and since then, he's been able to return and keep explaining things to us in the brilliant way that only Elijah can do.

And today - his 8th birthday - we dove into a new topic, which is always Elijah's choice. This time: swimming.

