Hey, Aurora? Like, Capone, this dog is #AlsoNotAWolf. Neither is this one, this one, or this one...

KUSA - The so-called "wolf-dog" that was never a wolf and always just a dog went home on Wednesday, after five weeks in isolation with Aurora Animal Control.
Court: Suspected wolf-dog just a dog, can go home
Capone's case lit up the internet as his family went to court to force the city to return their pet.
Capone's family will need to build a taller fence and keep him away from the neighbor lady that he scared when he got loose, but they won't have to pay shelter and court fees. Capone's family will voluntarily put him through behavioral training, because five weeks in a kennel might be no big deal for a wolf, but, again, Capone is a dog. Five weeks in isolation would freak out any dog, including yours or mine.
One thing we've learned here is that it's apparently tough to tell if a dog is part wolf just by looking at it. Aurora Animal Control was convinced Capone was part-wolf, but a DNA test showed he's 100 percent dog.
So, we gathered helpful examples for Aurora of other dogs that are Also Not a Wolf.
1. Intimidating, yes, but that's no wolf.
@KyleClark how about this one #heynext #alsonotawolf pic.twitter.com/Qyn8JLZAeo— Macy Krzyznieski (@ColoradoZag13) March 23, 2017
2. "Yoda she is, wolf she is not."
@KyleClark @nexton9news #HeyNext Yoda she is, wolf she is not. #AlsoNotAWolf pic.twitter.com/gFwRauz7W0— Nicole Autry (@naughtynautry) March 23, 2017
3. Not a wolf, but maybe Tinkerbell
#HeyNext #AlsoNotAWolf ... but maybe a fairy pic.twitter.com/fMCV55ElHd— Candice Coleridge (@CandiceColeridg) March 23, 2017
4. "HOMIE, I MIGHT BE" - Toby
#HeyNext This is Toby and he's #AlsoNotAWolf pic.twitter.com/Xp9LKGKbIP— PattKing (@PattKing) March 23, 2017
5. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No. And it's Also Not a Wolf.
@kyleclark #AlsoNotAWolf pic.twitter.com/YEThtsTmP9— SpicySteph (@SpicySteph) March 23, 2017
6. I eat wolves for breakfast, but I'm not one
Pretty sure Bertram here is not a wolf. #AlsoNotAWolf #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/2bdS2nCnbk— Jef McKenzie (@JefMcKenzie) March 23, 2017
7. Teeth of a wolf, demeanor of a couch pillow
Hey @KyleClark this is Winnie. #AlsoNotAWolf but is on the hunt for his next meal. #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/MpeV3tMhgC— susmoses (@susmoses) March 23, 2017
8. A pack of "predators"
#AlsoNotAWolf pic.twitter.com/8doOzkCfju— Carla Phares (@CarlaPhares) March 23, 2017
9. Also not a dog, but...
@AuroraGov @KyleClark. This is a guinea pig. Not a bee. #alsonotawolf pic.twitter.com/F3ALGuktw6— Acassia Langlo (@acassialanglo) March 23, 2017
10. A dog-tutu hybrid (need DNA tests to confirm)
#HeyNext #alsonotawolf This is Cooper a 9 year old Dalmatian pic.twitter.com/96OdiUKP0Z— Natalie Cheyenne 💟 (@Natalie3304) March 23, 2017
**maybe a wolf**
. #HeyNext #AlsoNotAWolf pic.twitter.com/ZpdISFElLI— thePhotoGorilla (@thePhoGo) March 23, 2017
