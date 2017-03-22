Hey, Aurora? Like, Capone, this dog is #AlsoNotAWolf. Neither is this one, this one, or this one...

KUSA
KUSA - The so-called "wolf-dog" that was never a wolf and always just a dog went home on Wednesday, after five weeks in isolation with Aurora Animal Control.

Court: Suspected wolf-dog just a dog, can go home

Capone's case lit up the internet as his family went to court to force the city to return their pet.

Capone's family will need to build a taller fence and keep him away from the neighbor lady that he scared when he got loose, but they won't have to pay shelter and court fees. Capone's family will voluntarily put him through behavioral training, because five weeks in a kennel might be no big deal for a wolf, but, again, Capone is a dog. Five weeks in isolation would freak out any dog, including yours or mine. 

One thing we've learned here is that it's apparently tough to tell if a dog is part wolf just by looking at it. Aurora Animal Control was convinced Capone was part-wolf, but a DNA test showed he's 100 percent dog.

So, we gathered helpful examples for Aurora of other dogs that are Also Not a Wolf.

1. Intimidating, yes, but that's no wolf.

2. "Yoda she is, wolf she is not."

3. Not a wolf, but maybe Tinkerbell

4. "HOMIE, I MIGHT BE" - Toby

5. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No. And it's Also Not a Wolf.

6. I eat wolves for breakfast, but I'm not one

7. Teeth of a wolf, demeanor of a couch pillow

8. A pack of "predators"

9. Also not a dog, but...

10. A dog-tutu hybrid (need DNA tests to confirm)

**maybe a wolf**

 

 

 

 

