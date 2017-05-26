Hey, Minneapolis, you ripped off Denver's big blue animal idea

KUSA - Minneapolis - why you gotta try to be like us?
With your big blue animal statue.
Your new, 25-foot tall, giant blue rooster at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden looks an awful lot like Denver's big blue bear outside the convention center. Different artist, though.
(Here are the details, if you'd like to read more about this statue, from our sister station in Minneapolis.)
And let us not forget Blucifer outside the airport - like you could, even if you wanted to.
Listen, I'm not trying to rooster block anyone... but get your own thing, Minneapolis. Denver's got the "giant blue animal" stuff covered.
--Kyle
