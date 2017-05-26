Hey, Minneapolis, you ripped off Denver's big blue animal idea

Standing at just under 25-feet tall, a new, giant blue rooster has found its home at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Didn't they know that's Denver's thing? (CREDIT: KARE11)

KUSA - Minneapolis - why you gotta try to be like us?

With your big blue animal statue.

Standing at just under 25-feet tall, a new, giant blue rooster has found its home at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Didn't they know that's Denver's thing? (CREDIT: KARE11)

Your new, 25-foot tall, giant blue rooster at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden looks an awful lot like Denver's big blue bear outside the convention center. Different artist, though.

The big blue bear outside of Denver Convention Center

(Here are the details, if you'd like to read more about this statue, from our sister station in Minneapolis.)

And let us not forget Blucifer outside the airport - like you could, even if you wanted to.

Blucifer (Courtesy: Denver International Airport)

Listen, I'm not trying to rooster block anyone... but get your own thing, Minneapolis. Denver's got the "giant blue animal" stuff covered.

--Kyle

