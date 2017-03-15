Hey, that's not where that goes

DENVER - Some people in Colorado have a habit of leaving things where they don't belong.
1. This mailbox that just wants to be wanted
We discovered this mailbox bolted to a a sidewalk at East 16th Avenue and Gilpin Street. Why was it in the middle of a sidewalk. IDK.
It was eventually moved across the street, about 1 inch from a historic apartment building. The people living there didn't like that. It was taken out and hasn't yet found a resting place.
2. This bench wasn't meant for sitting. It was meant to keep this parking meter company.
Okay, you could sit on the bench, but you'll have to straddle the meter.
The bench was eventually taken out.
3. The Target rock
People kept hitting this rock, by the Target at Colorado Mills, over, and over, and over. Did it have a magnetic force? Was it really hard to drive around? We'll never know.
The mall finally moved the rock to another median where it can rest in peace.
4. This street paint in Aurora
Are the paint lines going the wrong way? Or is the street? Philosophical questions...
5. This sign that we don't understand
Found in Evergreen. Yes, the gate is locked.
