Hey, that's not where that goes

The bench and parking meter combo that was - Broadway and Walnut

DENVER - Some people in Colorado have a habit of leaving things where they don't belong.

Don't worry. Next is keep track for you!

1. This mailbox that just wants to be wanted

We discovered this mailbox bolted to a a sidewalk at East 16th Avenue and Gilpin Street. Why was it in the middle of a sidewalk. IDK.

It was eventually moved across the street, about 1 inch from a historic apartment building. The people living there didn't like that. It was taken out and hasn't yet found a resting place.

2. This bench wasn't meant for sitting. It was meant to keep this parking meter company.

The bench and parking meter combo that was - Broadway and Walnut

Okay, you could sit on the bench, but you'll have to straddle the meter.

The bench was eventually taken out.

3. The Target rock

Why do cars keep driving over this rock?

Reflector sticks are now surrounding the rock, which people can't stop running over, by the Target at Colorado Mills.

People kept hitting this rock, by the Target at Colorado Mills, over, and over, and over. Did it have a magnetic force? Was it really hard to drive around? We'll never know.

The mall finally moved the rock to another median where it can rest in peace.

4. This street paint in Aurora

Are the paint lines going the wrong way? Or is the street? Philosophical questions...

5. This sign that we don't understand

(Ken Wills)

Found in Evergreen. Yes, the gate is locked.

--

We're always looking for more things that don't belong where they are. Let us know by emailing next@9news.com or with #HeyNext.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV