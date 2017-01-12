Hickenlooper's State of the State line on energy jobs was inflated

At one point in the Colorado State of the State speech, Governor Hickenlooper built a case for more energy from wind and solar energy. As part of that case, he pumped it as a source of jobs:

"Costs of these technologies are dropping like a rock--while the clean energy industry provides jobs to over 60,000 Coloradans," he said.

Sixty-thousand jobs in wind and solar? Holy sch-moly that's a big number!

It's way more than the jobs at Colorado breweries, or the total number of doctors in our state. More even than workers in the pot industry. It's even more than the number of federal government jobs in Colorado!

But there's a problem. It's an overstatement.

The 60,000 figure comes from a clean energy group's study. That report calls all of these jobs clean energy jobs.

But in truth, the vast majority aren't in energy. Forty-thousand of those jobs are in what they call "energy efficiency," which includes people who work in heating and cooling - appliances, lighting and building materials. All of those can potentially reduce energy consumption but aren't wind and solar energy production.

According to the study, the number is 14,000, which makes it a little less impressive.

