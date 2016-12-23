Holiday harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store

Nancy Brace playing the harp at McGuckin Hardware

BOULDER - McGuckin Hardware in Boulder has just about anything you need including tradition and memories for just about anyone who enters.

So it’s not surprising to find a woman playing a harp in the middle of the store during the holiday season. How could you forget seeing something like that?

Nancy Brace has been playing her harp in the hardware store for close to 30 years.

“Christmas is a special time for me because I got my first harp in fifth grade, in Christmas. It’s my passion, It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do”, Brace said.

Nancy Brace plays the harp at McGuckin Hardware (Photo: Tom Cole, KUSA)

The Lawrence Welk show on Saturday nights started it all for Brace. In Boulder though, her most requested song is Stairway to Heaven by Led Zepplin.

She spends about five hours a day strumming her strings and pushing the pedals of her 70 pound harp as customers stroll by. When they see Brace playing, they seem to pause and relax and the stress of the holiday slips away for a moment.

She plays right up to Christmas Eve and then McGuckins turns back into just another hardware store found only in Boulder.

