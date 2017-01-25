Honorary 8-year-old deputy, and great friend, dies after battle with leukemia

KUSA - The world had lost one of its brightest lights.

Colton Hunt, the 8-year-old boy born with Down syndrome, who was later diagnosed with leukemia, decided it was time to stop fighting the battle with cancer that he fought so long, his family wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. They added that his death is not a loss, because it was a win having known Colton during his short life.

Most people who knew him agreed; people like the ones within in the Weld County Sheriff's Office, who made him an honorary deputy back in 2015. On Facebook this week, the sheriff's office posted:

"Colton was an amazing young man, who braved conditions and obstacles in his short life that would have seemed insurmountable to the common man. He was a beacon of light to anyone who interacted with him, and was able to capture the hearts of all of the members of our agency who met him. Colton was a fighter and a motivator, and will be remembered as a young man who was able to touch the lives of so many people despite his short time on this earth."

Colton also touched hearts at 9NEWS. Morning anchor Corey Rose has introduced you to him before. She holds a benefit concert each year in honor of her father, who also lost his battle with leukemia. The concert grants a wish to one kid each year, and not long ago, it was Colton.

"The benefit concert that night, I got to dance with him. He loved dancing, and he loved singing. If you put a mic in his hand, he would just sing and he would never want to give it back to you," she remembers. "I will never forget Colton Hunt."

We'll share Corey's touching tribute to Colton and his parents tonight on Next.

