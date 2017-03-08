KUSA
HOV lanes won't be going back to the 2-person rule

Legislature kills bill that would have dropped the HOV limit from three back down to two.

March 08, 2017

DENVER - Hope you didn't get that two-seater convertible out just yet, Colorado.

The legislature just killed a bill that would have dropped the HOV limit from three back down to two.

PREVIOUS: If HOV lanes go back to the 2-people rule, Colorado has to make up the money somewhere

As we told you earlier this week on Next, the HOV means three, so the private company that manages the lanes can get paid.

If we go back to HOV for just two people, the state would have to pay that private company about $4.5 million a year to make up for lost revenue.

So, our hands are tied. The private company will get paid no matter what, and that's the reason the bill died on Wednesday afternoon. And, that's the reason drivers with just two in their car hate this system.

