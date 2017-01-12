How 9NEWS legend Carl Akers responded to angry viewers

Carl Akers

I have discovered a new reason to love Carl Akers this week.

If you're new to Colorado, Carl Akers was 9NEWS. He helped this station get to No. 1 in the 70s. He offered commentaries here for a decade. He was a fan of sweet jackets.

Carl Akers, former 9NEWS anchor

And now, I've come to learn, he also enjoyed mixing it up with angry viewers.

In 1980, a viewer named Robert Naiman wrote, disagreeing with a commentary that argued Christmas lights at Civic Center Park did not violate church and state separation. The reply, from the desk of Carl Akers...

Letter written to a viewer, from Carl Akers

It says:

Dear Mr. Naiman, Channel 4 has an excellent newscast, and no boring, irritating commentators. You, I assume, have intelligence enough to turn the dial. Merry Christmas! Carl Akers

There wasn't Twitter, or email in 1980, but that didn't stop Carl Akers from dropping a savage reply on an angry viewer.

Robert Naiman himself sent me that note.

He'd emailed us, calling Next "crap," so I offered to chat about how to improve this show.

He then sent me the Carl Akers letter and said, "Despite a penchant from dressing like him, you are a much better sport."

I don't know, Robert. I imagine Carl Akers writing that note 37 years ago with a smile on his face.

--Kyle

