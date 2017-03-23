How many people are actually getting short-term rental licenses like they're supposed to?

The Airbnb Inc. application is displayed on an iPhone and iPad. (Photo: ANDREW HARRER)

DENVER - Homeowners are now required to have rental licenses for short-term rentals in Denver. Next checked with the city to see how that's going. You know, if people getting in trouble for not registering for licenses to rent out part of their houses on AirBNB and VRBO.

The city has sent 1,058 notices of violation to people who are advertising their homes without a license. The city started issuing them in February. However, people who have gotten those notices from the city definitely got their poop in a group afterward.

250 people signed up for licenses after getting violation notices. No fines have been issued yet. It sounds like the city is being a bit lenient -- for now. More than 1,200 short-term rental licenses have been issued through the city.

That means about 46 percent of those who are using short-term rentals for extra cash are obeying the city's rules.

If you're using your home in Denver as an AirBNB -- or something of the sort -- it's easy to apply for a license, so you don't have to worry about getting in trouble. It's only 25 bucks a year. Fines, on the other side, can be up to $999 each time.

