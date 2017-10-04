How much do gun groups contribute to Colorado lawmakers?

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

Next Question: How much do pro gun groups contribute to Colorado lawmakers? What about anti-gun groups?

Several people have asked Next to check in this week, as the country continues its debate on gun control.

According to the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics, the NRA has directly contributed $180,000 to the campaigns of Colorado's current Republican leaders over the course of their careers.

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and Americans For Responsible Solutions, both anti-gun groups, have given current Colorado Democrats $18,000.

Republican Congressman Mike Coffman has received the most directly from the NRA: $51,950

Democratic Congressman Ed Perlmutter has received the most from anti-gun causes: $6,800

But campaign contributions don't tell the whole story. The Center for Responsive Politics also looks at independent contributions, including those made by political action committees. According to their numbers, the NRA has indirectly spent nearly $3.9 million in support of Republican Senator Cory Gardner, or in opposition of his opponents.

© 2017 KUSA-TV