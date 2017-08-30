How much snow would we be getting in Colorado in place of Texas' 50 inches of rain?

DENVER - Those who live on the east Texas coast are breathing a huge sigh of relief, as Harvey's rain bands have finally left the area. Record-breaking rainfall has left the Houston metro area dealing with a 500-year flood.

Here's a few ways to try to put the amount of rain that fell, into perspective:

Snow is one thing Coloradans are familiar with. Let's say somehow, although extremely unlikely, we got a snow storm with 50 inches of water available in it. In the cold winter months, Denver usually has a snow to water ratio of 15 to 1. That would mean the city would have the opportunity to get 750 inches of snow, or 62 and half feet. Denver's average snow total for an entire season, is about 56 inches.

Lets say that storm hit the mountains as well. The snow to water ratio can be 30 to 1 there at times, due to the colder, drier air. Harvey would have dumped 1,500 inches of snow, or 125 feet.

The biggest snowstorm to ever hit Colorado, way back in 1913, dumped 86 inches of snow in Georgetown, and 45.7 inches in Denver.

Loveland Ski Area gets some of the most snow in the state, and gets an average of 422 inches for the whole season.

Most people in the US are familiar with Niagara Falls. According to Niagara Parks 750,000 gallons of water pours over the three falls there every second.

The Houston metro area covers 10,000 square miles, and they received between 30 and 50 inches of rain during Harvey's wrath, so lets just work with an average of 30 inches across the whole metro area.

On average, one inch of rain, equals 27,154 gallons of water. That means nearly 7 trillion (6,951,424,000,000) gallons of rain fell during the 4 day storm. If 64.8 billion gallons of water flows over Niagara Falls every day, than the rain from Harvey in the Houston metro area would take 107 days to flow over the falls.

