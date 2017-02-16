President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 15, 2017. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

DENVER - How do you properly cover President Trump's tweets?

It's a question bringing about serious debate amongst journalists. Should his posts be treated as serious policy or distractions?

To bring you in on the conversation, Next frequently reaches out to experts in the field to see how they feel the media should approach difficult calls. We checked in with Al Tompkins, with the journalism thinktank Poynter

"Almost anything the president says is news, whether the president says it on camera, or whether the president says it on Twitter, almost anything the president says has power to move markets and make our friends and enemies react," Tompkins said.

He believes that anything the President tweets is newsworthy.

"When the President writes something on Twitter, it's probably going to be news, even if it seems like a pretty small thing," Tompkins said.

Tompkins also shared his thoughts on how certain journalists are not being called upon for questions at President Trump's press conferences.

On Wednesday, President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a joint press conference. Throughout the event, the President only called on conservative journalists. This is becoming a trend.

"If the administration thinks somehow, not calling on a traditional White House reporter, is somehow going to turn off the tap of information, I've got news for them, the opposite will happen. It's a little like fishing, where you're twitching the bait in the water, all you're doing is pulling the fish closer and closer and they're going to really go after it even moreso than if you offered plausible responses in the news conference", Tompkins said.

