How to define 'sanctuary city': Does Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman have the right answer?

"Ignorantia juris neminem excusat."

Ignorance of the law is no defense.

Several mayors in the metro-area plead ignorantia when it comes to the definition of sanctuary cities.

It looks like they're hoping it will provide defense as President Trump threatens to cut off federal funding to cities that his administration deems to be sanctuary cities.

Denver, Boulder, Aurora try to define immigration policies with burry 'sanctuary city' meaning

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's typical answer goes something like - sanctuary city? Who? Us? see video above

This week, Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan is saying the same.

And they're right. There's no juris - no law - defining what a "sanctuary city" is.

Thursday, Republican Congressman Mike Coffman suggested a definition by which to defund cities, which only targets only one city in Colorado: Boulder.

Coffman tweeted he would vote to withhold funding from cities that proclaim themselves sanctuaries. By Coffman's standard, Denver and Aurora would skate, and Boulder would be high on the target list of a Trump administration.

