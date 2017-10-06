How to properly display the Denver Broncos logo on your car

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Next question comes from Mark:
"A perfect topic for Next - people need to understand how to properly display the Broncos Logo on their cars."
A perfect topic for @nexton9news and @KyleClark - people need to understand how to properly display the @Broncos logo on their cars. pic.twitter.com/hKgvGJr1aL— Mark (@rosmakloma) October 6, 2017
We get it. You see the line of a sticker and want to align it ever so carefully parallel with an existing line on your car.
You might have not even noticed something trivial like the placement of a sticker, so here's just a PSA to help you properly show your Denver Broncos' pride.
The sticker isn't supposed to be diagonal.
It's horizontal without any tilt.
Have a question you want to ask? A topic you want us to talk about? Get our attention by using #HeyNext on twitter or email us at Next@9news.com.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs