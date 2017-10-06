KUSA
Close

How to properly display the Denver Broncos logo on your car

It's supposed to be a specific way - don't do it incorrectly!

Next with Kyle Clark , KUSA 9:22 PM. MDT October 06, 2017

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Next question comes from Mark:

"A perfect topic for Next - people need to understand how to properly display the Broncos Logo on their cars." 

We get it. You see the line of a sticker and want to align it ever so carefully parallel with an existing line on your car.

You might have not even noticed something trivial like the placement of a sticker, so here's just a PSA to help you properly show your Denver Broncos' pride.

The sticker isn't supposed to be diagonal. 

It's horizontal without any tilt. 

Have a question you want to ask? A topic you want us to talk about? Get our attention by using #HeyNext on twitter or email us at Next@9news.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories