How to properly display the Denver Broncos logo on your car

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Next question comes from Mark:

"A perfect topic for Next - people need to understand how to properly display the Broncos Logo on their cars."

A perfect topic for @nexton9news and @KyleClark - people need to understand how to properly display the @Broncos logo on their cars. pic.twitter.com/hKgvGJr1aL — Mark (@rosmakloma) October 6, 2017

We get it. You see the line of a sticker and want to align it ever so carefully parallel with an existing line on your car.

You might have not even noticed something trivial like the placement of a sticker, so here's just a PSA to help you properly show your Denver Broncos' pride.

The sticker isn't supposed to be diagonal.

It's horizontal without any tilt.

