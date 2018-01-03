Hula hooping helps med school student through cancer treatment

Courtesy: Mackenzie Kummer

NEXT WITH KYLE CLARK - Pre-med students work each day to prepare themselves for what they’ll experience on the hospital floor in med school and beyond.

Even so, nothing could prepare Mackenzie Kummer for what she learned during her senior year studying medicine at CU Boulder.

“I’m at UCHealth hospital right now being treated for acute myeloid leukemia,” says the 21-year-old just after finishing a round of chemo.

She began treatments in November of 2017.

“Chemotherapy,” she explains, “it’s like a weight through your body in a sense. It’s just kind of this dense feeling.”

Armed with a hula hoop and a smile, Makenzie was ready for the fight ahead.

“I found [hula hooping] years ago just seeing someone doing it at a concert and thinking it was cool,” she says.

Hula hooping is a form of moving meditation for Makenzie. It helps her feel centered and reminds her of what life has to offer her outside of a hospital room.

A video she posted on her Facebook page last Friday has gotten over 50,000 views at the time this article was written. The feedback from it has inspired her.

“The amount of love I received in response to my video,” she says, “and hearing how my attitude has touched other people, that in and of itself has been a whole new support system for this journey.”

Mackenzie is scheduled to get a stem cell transplant Thursday.

If all goes well, she plans to wrap up her pre-med studies in December and continue onto med school.

She excited to use her experience fighting cancer to help others: “I’m glad that I have this perspective. It’s really important for patient empathy I believe.”

Mackenzie has a GoFundMe page if you’d like to contribute to her and her family.

© 2018 KUSA-TV