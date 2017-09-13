I love you Colorado, but I can't find a contractor
The steel towering above every construction site reminds us that the men and women who do that work are in high demand. Commercial projects are squeezing out homeowners who can't offer the cash the big players can - but just want to improve their corner o
KUSA 7:15 PM. MDT September 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Suspected DUI driver who caused triple fatal wreck…Sep 13, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
That viral video of bears in an Aspen tree? Not…Sep 13, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
How kids are hiding drugs in plain sightSep 13, 2017, 3:22 p.m.