ICE agents didn't make a traffic stop in Longmont to ask for immigration papers

KUSA - Icy in Longmont this morning? Check.

ICE in Longmont this morning? No.

9NEWS received multiple tips about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement traffic stop in Longmont on Friday. The claim is that a woman "and others" were stopped by ICE officers and asked to prove their citizenship.

This did not happen.

How do we know?

First, we called the tipster for more information since the original tip read like a game of telephone:

"I just got a disturbing text from my sister, who works in Longmont, that a coworker, and other people too, were pulled over down the street from Trail Ridge Middle School by immigration officers from ICE."

Next wants to talk with the "coworker," who we have yet to make contact with.

We then called Longmont Police to see if officers were aware of any ICE traffic stops happening in the city limits.

Next, we called ICE and ran the information by a spokesperson.

Finally, we talked with Federal Protective Services, the division of the Department of Homeland Security that protects federal buildings. You'll see why we made that call momentarily...

Here is the original post from the Facebook page "Indivisible Front Range Resistance," a closed group of progressive activists:

I got a disturbing text from my sister, who works in Longmont, that a coworker, and other people too, were pulled over down the street from Trail Ridge Middle school by immigration officers from ICE. This is coming from a third hand source, but she says anyone with an ethnic look was being pulled over and asked to show ID (and possibly "papers" for all those in the car). They asked if she was a citizen by birth or naturalized. He also told her that since she is a naturalized citizen she needs to have her paperwork on her AT ALL TIMES. I literally just heard about this but am DEEPLY DISTURBED. We need to find out more about this and alert the media, if necessary.

One of the administrators of the group, in consultation with the original poster, deleted the post based on the information Next discovered.

Longmont Police got back to us with this statement:

The Longmont Department of Public Safety has received complaints and inquiries about a public Facebook post indicating the Department of Homeland Security -- Federal Protective Service (FPS) -- was in Longmont near 9th Ave and County Line Road 1 and/or Trail Ridge Middle School, stopping cars and asking driver(s) about their immigration status. These stories and rumors are not accurate and completely unsubstantiated. Longmont Public Safety has talked with Regional Officials from the Federal Protective Service and learned an FPS employee resides in Longmont and drives a marked FPS vehicle. The photo being circulated was taken as the employee traveled to work and appears to have been stopped at an intersection when the photo was taken. The FPS does not investigate immigration status. The Federal Protective Service protects Federal Facilities, their occupants, and visitors by providing law enforcement and protective security services.

An ICE spokesman confirmed with Next that agents do not have traffic stop authority. He did not know of any activity by ICE in Longmont on Friday.

An FPS official told us:

"The mission of the Federal Protective Service is to protect federal facilities, as well as the employees and visitors inside those facilities. Given our mission scope, FPS generally does not set up or work checkpoints beyond federal property. While FPS does protect several federal facilities in the Longmont area, we don’t have any records to indicate that an FPS law enforcement officer stopped any vehicles today in that area."



