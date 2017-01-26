Ice is coating the road outside of Denver's VA office

Ice outside of VA

KUSA - The last obstacle standing between veterans and care at the VA Hospital in Denver isn't red tape. It's a sheet of ice.

There's a sheet of it covering the road in front of the building at East 9th Avenue and Claremont Street.

People arriving for medical appointments shouldn't need to bring ice skates to safely get out of their car.

Next gave Denver Public Works a call, and they added it to the list of icy spots that need to be cleared with the city's fancy "Motor Grader."

If you see another icy spot, call 311. Be nice when you call, though. Those folks hear nothing but complaints all day.

