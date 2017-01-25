If kids can master a kindness challenge, so can grown-ups

KUSA - As adults, we spend so much time hoping our kids will look up to us, when often, we ought to be looking up to them.

A 9NEWS producer was talking about an assignment her 7-year-old son was working on at school this week, and the Next team was inspired by it.

It's the Great Kindness Challenge, made of a checklist that the kids have to complete by the end of the week.

The list includes tasks like, "carry your friend's books" or "whisper 'thank you' to the librarian," but what caught our attention was that the list asks kids to do what a lot of adults can't. Or don't.

Do you know the last time you've picked up someone's trash? How often do you smile at strangers, or hold the door open for someone else?

With some of the garbage we've seen floating around on social media, we figured this was a good reminder for all of us, so let's take the challenge together.

Download a form for yourself here.

Send us photos and progress updates as you do it with #HeyNext.

