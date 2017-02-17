If you think 'A Day Without Immigrants' went just fine, you're fooling yourself

A word on Thursday's Day Without Immigrants protest.

Viewers have written to me, to suggest, “Great. So be it."

One person wrote, “It didn’t disrupt my day any. Can they take more days off?"

"A day without immigrants went just fine."

Today went just fine because most immigrants went to work, and suggesting otherwise is fooling yourself.

Credible economists have found that illegal immigration depresses the wages of Americans without a high school diploma, but the presence of those workers has a net positive for other Americans.

The people wishing for some kind of rapture, where a chunk of Colorado’s population the size of Fort Collins would just vanish, would be wise to remember what the book says about how life goes for the folks left behind.

Not great.

Let’s debate immigration policy, what’s best for Americans, and people who aspire to be Americans. But let’s not pretend a day without immigrants was actually a day without immigrants.

And let’s not pretend that a simple solution wouldn’t have real consequences for people on both sides of the fence.

--Kyle

