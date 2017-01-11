Imagine there's no media

There was a lot of talk about "fake news" this week, and over the last few months.

Here's how we operate, and here is my view:

It's responsible, in my view, to report that President-Elect Donald Trump has been briefed on potentially compromising material, which can’t be verified.

It's not responsible, in my view, to air details of the unverified information.

So that's the standard we apply here at Next.

The Obama administration was covertly hostile to the press, aggressively prosecuting whistleblowers who tried to inform the public, and going after the journalists who spoke with them.

The Trump administration appears to be overtly hostile to the role of the media, targeting reporters by name and treating the media less like an adversary, and more like an unethical, or potentially criminal, enterprise.

Honestly, I think if the Freedom of the Press were put up for a popular vote, it would lose.

And some of the blame for the state of the media belongs with those of us in the business.

But before you stand and cheer for our demise, I asked our 9NEWS political experts on the left and right, Democrat Ian Silverii and Republican Kelly Maher, to imagine a future without a functioning, free press. They both acknowledge a reputation issue for the mainstream media, but say the rise of other sources is both a good thing, and bad.

Their comments, in the video above.

--Kyle

