Infamous Denver mailbox has to be moved AGAIN

DENVER - Who remembers the mailbox?

The mailbox we mentioned on Day 1 of Next, when it was blocking part of sidewalk.

We found a mailbox in a sidewalk

Technically, the mailbox was legal, fitting exactly into the standards. Viewers with disabilities still told us it was a problem to get around, and a few days later, the Post Office moved it.

Technically, a mailbox bolted to a sidewalk is legal

Mailbox on the sidewalk has been moved

The mailbox can still be found at the intersection of 16th and Gilpin in Denver, but now it’s up next to a building.

The townhome association emailed Next on Thursday, saying the last six months have been pretty miserable. It’s not in the way anymore, but it is on private property, about an inch from their building.

That mailbox is loud, and right next to a window. Taggers are apparently attracted to the box, too, and they have started leaving graffiti on the building – which the association says was built back in the 1800s - now, too.

"We have no legal right to object to things in the right of way but things which essentially are built on our property without our permission or payment are objectionable. We'd gladly lease them the space for $10,000 a year,” Jim Donaldson with the townhome association told Next.

So, we contacted the post office, and guess what. The poor mailbox is moving again. The Postal Service said it will be in touch with the homeowner's association about finding a better spot.

