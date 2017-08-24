Instructor at CU Medical School mocks East High cheerleaders in splits video

Tweet screenshot

DENVER - A senior instructor at the University of Colorado Medical School took to Twitter to mock teenage cheerleaders who were seen screaming in pain while being forced into the splits.

The 9Wants to Know team was the first to report on the incident on Wednesday. The video shows cheerleaders from East High School in Denver crying as their coach - Ozell Williams, who's known for his tumbling at Broncos and CU football games - and fellow teammates hold them in position.

RELATED: Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating

RELATED: East High coach let go from previous job over forced splits

Dr. Jim Mosher, whose specialty is listed as Obstetrics and Gynecology on the CU website, tweeted to Kyle Clark when the story broke that:

Screenshot

Every athlete goes through some difficult pain. If you cannot deal with it mommy is always at home. — nooneiknow67 (@nooneiknow67) August 24, 2017

"Every athlete goes through some difficult pain. If you cannot deal with it mommy is always at home."

The University of Colorado told Next that Dr. Mosher was not speaking for the university or the medical school on his personal Twitter account when he posted that message.

The doctor has since changed his account name, and he declined to comment when we asked.

#heynext Tweets

© 2017 KUSA-TV