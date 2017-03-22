Interview: Weld County Sheriff pushes back against Trump administration
The Trump Administration's new campaign to name and shame local agencies that don't assist immigration agents is naming Weld County of all places, but Sheriff Steve Reams says he's not ashamed. He says he's following the Constitution, like every other cou
KUSA 6:41 PM. MDT March 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man shot and killed outside Centennial business
-
KUSA Breaking News
-
Tragedy in London
-
Veteran's wife concerned about treatment
-
Target set to revamp stores
-
Daybreak Denver hosting morning rave
-
Wednesday morning weather
-
The Deal Guy: Best pillow ever
-
Police: Hit-and-run victim had amnesia
-
TBI finds suspect searched information about teenage marriage
More Stories
-
Court: Suspected wolf-dog just a dog, can go homeMar 22, 2017, 1:52 p.m.
-
Fire near US 285 100 percent containedMar 22, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Colorado Republicans undecided on GOP ACA replacementMar 22, 2017, 4:10 p.m.