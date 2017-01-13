Is Gardner the face of repealing Obamacare?

Republican Senator Cory Gardner

KUSA - It’s no secret that Colorado’s delegation is divided on what to do with the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet is a supporter. Republican Senator Cory Gardner wants to repeal Obamacare.



Gardner's been front and center on that this week, presiding over Senate discussions on Republican plans to repeal and replace the ACA.

And that largely clerical function has progressives in Colorado trying to get the media to make Gardner the face of the repeal effort.

These media pressure campaigns happen all the time. We get emails, tweets, and Facebook messages all expressing a common sense of outrage.

This time, they are suggesting we're ignoring a big story because Senator Gardner is holding the gavel.

Gardner supports repealing and replacing Obamacare. That's not new.

Just to make sure we're not missing something, we brought in Chuck Todd from NBC’s Meet the Press.

Watch what he had to say on the topic in the video above.

