Is the A-line running today? No, really. We're asking.

"Is the A-line running today?"

You've heard us ask it, and some people wonder if we only report on the status of RTD's A-line on the days when it's not running.

Come on, now. That wouldn't be fair.

The A-line ran smooth as butter on Wednesday, and at least one Next viewer took notice. Michael Corboy gave the report today himself (video above).

Tammy's done it for us, too. The people in charge don't let us share her exact words on TV. You can see why for yourself...

Michael recorded his video near the Park Hill Golf Course in Denver.

We'll take your A-Line reports any day, whether it's running or not, whether you're on board or on the ground.

