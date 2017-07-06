Is the weather helping or hurting fire conditions?
Hot dry weather helped the Peak 2 fire run Wednesday, and it was the fear again Thursday. That's why our meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen is on fire duty for us - looking at the conditions in Summit County and around Colorado.
KUSA 6:22 PM. MDT July 06, 2017
