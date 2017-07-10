Is this the best yard sale sign of all time? You decide

Spotted in Arvada: A very clever yard sale sign. (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

ARVADA - Spotted in Arvada over the weekend: the most pure yard sale sign you might ever see.

It encourages passersby to attend a local tag sale through the use of a clever turn-of-phrase-slash-meme.

We spotted it near 80th and Wadsworth.

In a world saturated with roadside handmade signs encouraging you to "sell your house for cash" or "invest in real estate" (which we highly advise against doing based on the suggestion of any of these handmade permanent-marker-written signs), this one not only stood out, but made us chuckle, too.

It was, no doubt, inspired by the popular Ryan Gosling memes ubiquitous on the internet and popular especially with millennials.

Feeling inspired? Make your own here.

