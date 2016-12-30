'It's a Sign!' 2016: The best weird signs this year

It's a sign! A whole bunch of them. We here at Next have made a habit of collecting your weird and hilarious signs from across Colorado.

These are some of the best (or the worst) from 2016.

(Craig Owens)

Hey, you can't fool us!

Spotted by Craig Owens outside of the old Sports Castle on South Broadway.

(Maureen Allen)

Holiday marketing has really gotten out of control.

This was spotted by Maureen Allen, at a Walgreens in Golden. Yes, it's more than likely that the seasonal items aisle was next to the incontinence aisle.

(Mary Rose and Conrad Kindsather)

Read it out-loud.

Seen by Mary Rose and Conrad Kindsather on I-70 near Idaho Springs.

(Jeremy Petti)

Thanks to Jeremy Petti, wherever you are.

Okay, he did take this on the Flat Tops north of Glenwood Springs. He thinks.

Peek behind that sign. This is either really great or really bad product placement.

Spotted at Littleton Cemetery.

(Denise Blevins)

We don't endorse defacing crossing signs, but we can still share the photo.

Photo snapped by Denise Blevins on the South Fork of Poudre Canyon.

(Stacy Wons)

Drive-in haircuts + drive-in liquor? Questionable to us.

Spotted by Stacy Wons in Ault

In a year of political mayhem, Rick Byrd made a yard sign just because if you won't do it for yourself, who will?

Our story with Rick aired in November. He lives in Highlands Ranch.

(Linda Harris)

Well, have you?

Taken by Linda Harris, at Big Sid's Bottles in Glenwood Springs.

(Kayla Marie)

Does Steven Tyler know which way to walk?

Seen at 13th and Cherokee in Denver by Kayla Marie.

(Elena Delle Donne)

Go fish. Just not in the toilets at the Rio Olympics. (Also, no toilet paper in there, and no puking either.)

Shared by basketball player Elena Delle Donne.

(Eddie Avila)

"Colorado has lost its small town atmosphere. Stop building. People should appreciate Colorado."

On Eddie Avila's truck, with teepee as a nod to his Native American heritage.

(Ken Wills)

This sign may have a point. We can't figure out what it is. Yes, the gate is locked.

Spotted by Ken Willis at Evergreen Lake.

(Barbara Dines)

Astronaut crossing area.

Spotted by Barbara Dines in Cheesman Park.

Don't come a'knockin.

Julie Worden’s brick garage sits along Ruxton Avenue in Manitou Springs. It’s painted mainly yellow, but brick crosses on the side of the building are accented with green paint, making the building look a lot like a marijuana dispensary. Her grandparents built it back in 1914. Julie finally put up a sign to stop tourists from coming to her door.

(Gerald Wyman)

This sign is a test. This is only a test.

Taken by Gerald Wyman along Highway 93, near 128th, just south of Boulder.

--

2016 may be over but our love of signs continues. See something weird/funny/nonsensical? Email Next, head to our Facebook page or Tweet us.

#heynext Tweets

