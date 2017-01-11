It's a Sign! For yaks, missing somewhere in Colorado

It's a sign!

It was spotted for us by Grant Hoekstra near Bellvue, northwest of Fort Collins.

How does one lose two yaks?

Well, we called the number and learned the yaks escaped in July. They're believed to still be out there - yakking it up.

The owner tells us he's had a few reports of yak sightings by hikers in Rocky Mountain National Park.

To answer the most obvious question: no, the yaks do not have names, and they will not come when called.

If you see some yaks, let the owner know. And tell Next, too. And if you see a a weird, or funny, or otherwise awesome sign, send that our way too: next@9news.com or #HeyNext.

By the way, after we aired this story, we got an email from someone named Frenchi, in Loveland.

I'm concerned about the yaks but what is a yak and what does a yak look like?

Answer is...

(Getty Images)

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

(Thinkstock)





#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)