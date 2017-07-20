It's been five years since the Aurora shooting; it feels like yesterday to these officers

Five years after the Aurora shooting

It didn't last long, it didn't go far, and it happened while many of us slept - around midnight this morning.

Those facts may have you wondering why we feel the need to talk about this, but five years after a murderer - who we won't be naming - entered a movie theater in Aurora, a few dozen police officers took part in something we feel is newsworthy on today of all days.

Chris Vanderveen and photojournalist Chris Hansen were with Aurora officers during their memorial procession honoring the victims who died in the Century 16 movie theater. Watch in the video above.

