Jefferson County considers letting ebikes on trails

JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO. - Jefferson County Open Space is hosting survey days to decide if electronic bikes - bikes with a motor - should be allowed on JeffCo Open Space bike trails.

Mary Ann Bonnell of JeffCo Open Space told 9NEWS they're asking residents to fill out surveys, offering them a chance to demo an electronic bike, and then asking them to retake the survey.

Bonnell said many people don't understand what an electronic bike is or how it works. And, she said, they're already present on trails anyway.

"The technology at this point is so advanced it's really tough to identify an e-bike," she said.

Jake Peterson of C3 Bikes in Golden showed 9NEWS how the bikes work.

"As you pedal, it will assist you," Peterson said.

The specific class of bikes JeffCo is considering are "electronic assist," which means the rider must pedal to keep the bike moving. The motor helps the bike increase speed, in some cases up to 20 miles per hour or more, according to Peterson.

Travel to a JeffCo open space and you'll likely see a list of prohibited items.

On that list: motor vehicles.

9News wondered if a bike (also known as a "vehicle") with a motor would be considered a motor vehicle.

"The federal government has classified the motor assist as a non-motorized or bicycle, so it's not considered a motorized vehicle," Bonnell said. "It's a bicycle."

So in this case, motor + vehicle = bicycle.

Bonnell added that e-bikes already have the same rights on paved roads as traditional bikes but local governments have the authority to authorize e-bikes on bike and pedestrian trails.

JeffCo Open Space said they haven't decided on the new rules yet, and said they don't have a timeline for a decision.

They're on twitter @JeffcoOpenSpace if you'd like to send in your opinion.

