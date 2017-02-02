Judge Neil Gorsuch's top-secret trip from Colorado to D.C. for Supreme Court announcement

KUSA - President Trump managed to get his Supreme Court pick smuggled out of Colorado and into Washington all secret-like this week.

Trump picks Neil Gorsuch from Denver for Supreme Court

Reporters were staking out Neil Gorsuch's neighborhood in Boulder, and his federal courtroom in Denver, waiting for proof of whether he would be President Donald Trump's nominee.

And now we know that the White House called Judge Gorsuch on Monday and arranged to have a neighbor take him to a Starbucks, inside of a Safeway in Erie.

That's where he met with White House employees, who took him to the Rocky Mountain Regional Airport in Broomfield.

From there, he flew to Joint Base Andrews, and then he was taken to a friend's house in Virginia.

That's where he hid out until the announcement, so hotel reservations would be impossible to find.

Supreme Court nomination theater -- well executed, no matter what your politics.

