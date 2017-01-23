Keep political conversations off of Facebook

This week may have been another difficult one, if you talked about politics with friends or family members. Arguments get heated quickly, no matter what side your political beliefs fall on, especially if the arguments are on social media.

9NEWS psychologist Dr Max says yes, it is possible to still be civil, even in the name of politics, when you're face-to-face. That's not likely the case on Facebook.

"It's just de-personalized enough that we feel like we can make these strong declarations, and we are right, and we're almost looking for a fight. That's kind of what it feels like Facebook has devolved into," Wachtel says.

When it comes to removing friends on social media, think about why you're doing it. If it's because a person is pummeling you with posts, even if you agree with the posts, then maybe you're just sick of the saturation. If it's someone, however, who you disagree with, but wants to have a civil conversation, consider whether it's worth it.

