Kids know why they're off school for MLK Day

It's easy to write off kids out having fun on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They might be seen as students who don't appreciate history as much as they appareciate a day off from school.

But stop and listen, and you might learn they have learned quite a bit about the meaning of this day.

Your signs speak without saying a word at the 2017 MLK 'Marade'

Woman was youngest marcher with Dr. King in Selma

9NEWS photojournalist Tom Cole pulled over near 104th and 36 in Westminster, and carried his camera up a popular sledding hill.

Take a listen for yourself, above.

#heynext Tweets

(© 2017 KUSA)