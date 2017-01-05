Kids see what Denver's Ruby Hill is made of on a snow day

Denver's most popular sledding area is back in action, after some changes we told you about.

A wooden fence was put up this summer as part of improvements at Ruby Hill to make it more of a year round place to play.

Super. Except for the sledders that kept crashing into it.

Viewers told Next, we told the city, and the city told its workers to put up an orange safety fence. You know, so the kids could at least crash into that. But winter is wintering on just fine at Ruby Hill. There is more than one hill at the park.

As we see through the lens of photojournalist Tom Cole. We dare you to watch the video above without smiling.

