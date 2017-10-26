Kyle Clark visits an elementary school to discuss media bias, and crash the newscast

PARKER - Anyone, in any line of work, who tells you they're totally unbiased is either trying to fool you, or fool themselves. We've talked about that here on Next.

Even students as young as sixth grade are learning that lesson, over at Mammoth Heights Elementary School in Parker. They invited Kyle Clark to stop by the school to join the conversation, as they talked about how to counteract it, and make an effort to listen to other opinions.

You can watch the discussion here.

And while he was there, Kyle took a few minutes to co-anchor the morning newscast with Principal Nick Holtvluwer - the best-dressed principal around.

(Now we know there's three people with this jacket in the world now: Kyle, Mammoth Heights' principal, and Ivana Trump.)

