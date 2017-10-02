Let's just talk... submit your video to NEXT

Let’s just talk.

About what happened in Las Vegas. About what’s happening in America.

We’re going to set aside 30 minutes at 6:30 Monday night to answer your questions and to discuss what’s on your mind today.

What do you want to know? What do you need on a day like this? Whose perspective would you like to hear?

Rather than just tell you what you need to hear and why – I’d rather have a discussion here – and let that discussion guide our conversation on Next tonight.

Thanks. Be sure to take time to take care of yourself and others today.

~Kyle Clark

You can comment on Facebook, or you can submit your comment or question by video.

To submit your video, join our HeyNext project in the app Cinebody.

This free app, currently available only for Apple devices in the iTunes store, will guide you through shooting videos that will be sent to NEXT/9NEWS.Your videos could be featured during the show and online.

After you download and sign up for your free account, tap the blue bar at the top of the app that says, “Enter a Project Code.” Enter code: next9 to send it our way.

Android users can email or upload videos to yourtake@9news.com.

Watch a demonstration video to see on Cinebody works.

Cinebody - How it Works from Cinebody on Vimeo.

© 2017 KUSA-TV